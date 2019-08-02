The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) Reaches $19.73 After 4.00% Up Move; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

The stock of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 223,876 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Buckle May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 08/04/2018 – Trump Predicts China Will Be First to Buckle in Trade Dispute; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q Net $18.3M; 08/03/2018 – The Buckle: Comparable-Store Sales Fell 5.3% in February; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N MARCH SALES FELL 5.2 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Buckle First-Quarter Profit Rises 12%The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $971.31M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $20.52 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BKE worth $38.85M more.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lazard Asset Llc accumulated 8,919 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 100,625 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 402,481 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 965,929 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 9,514 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 0.62% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 30,693 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Strs Ohio invested in 0.17% or 993,798 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Kornitzer Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 86,910 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.28% or 17,360 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 90,072 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 19,127 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 960,109 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 430,841 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 4,000 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 55,677 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Amp Investors Limited owns 34,273 shares. Rk Asset Management Ltd owns 116,643 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Invesco has 318,437 shares. 40,400 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 62,368 were reported by Raymond James And. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 14,320 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 41 shares. Assetmark reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.09% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 46,500 shares.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BKE’s profit will be $16.74M for 14.51 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.