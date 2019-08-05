The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)

Among 3 analysts covering Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. See Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Analysts expect The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. BKE’s profit would be $16.31M giving it 14.66 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, The Buckle, Inc.’s analysts see 9.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 370,972 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 11.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc Net Sales Year-to Date Fell 2.2% to $146.3M; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5.3%; 08/03/2018 – BUCKLE INC BKE.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PCT TO $64 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – BUCKLE 4Q EPS 87C, EST. 74C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 25/05/2018 – Buckle Inc 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 31 Days; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $956.67 million. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold The Buckle, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 109,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 13,394 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). 22,308 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 47,987 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 35,551 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) or 40,400 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 55,677 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 849,692 shares. Sprott holds 0.89% or 220,000 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 0.37% or 614,566 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited has invested 0.07% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,011 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $908.83 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 394.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.