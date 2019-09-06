The Brink’s Company (BCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Security & Protection Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Brink’s Company 80 1.07 N/A 1.50 60.07 Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 642.25 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Brink’s Company and Wrap Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Brink’s Company 0.00% 42.6% 2.3% Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Brink’s Company is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Wrap Technologies Inc. is 13 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.3. Wrap Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Brink’s Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Brink’s Company and Wrap Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Brink’s Company 0 1 1 2.50 Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 36.83% for The Brink’s Company with consensus price target of $105.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Brink’s Company and Wrap Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of The Brink’s Company’s shares. Competitively, Wrap Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Brink’s Company -3.01% 10.68% 14.39% 22.62% 13.98% 39.46% Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02%

For the past year The Brink’s Company has weaker performance than Wrap Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Brink’s Company beats Wrap Technologies Inc.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing and mobile phone top-up services, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, digital video recorders, and access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.