The Brink’s Company (BCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

As Security & Protection Services companies, The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) and Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Brink’s Company 79 1.24 N/A 1.50 60.07 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 24 5.20 N/A 0.63 46.10

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The Brink’s Company and Napco Security Technologies Inc. Napco Security Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Brink’s Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. The Brink’s Company’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Brink’s Company 0.00% 42.6% 2.3% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 14.5%

Volatility & Risk

The Brink’s Company has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Napco Security Technologies Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Brink’s Company are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Napco Security Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Brink’s Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Brink’s Company and Napco Security Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Brink’s Company 0 0 1 3.00 Napco Security Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of The Brink’s Company is $105, with potential upside of 18.67%. Competitively Napco Security Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $36, with potential upside of 27.16%. The information presented earlier suggests that Napco Security Technologies Inc. looks more robust than The Brink’s Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Brink’s Company and Napco Security Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45% respectively. 1.2% are The Brink’s Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.9% of Napco Security Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Brink’s Company -3.01% 10.68% 14.39% 22.62% 13.98% 39.46% Napco Security Technologies Inc. 8.35% 16.5% 15.99% 84.39% 87.38% 83.81%

For the past year The Brink’s Company has weaker performance than Napco Security Technologies Inc.

Summary

The Brink’s Company beats on 7 of the 11 factors Napco Security Technologies Inc.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing and mobile phone top-up services, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, digital video recorders, and access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The companyÂ’s alarm systems include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.