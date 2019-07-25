The Brink’s Company (BCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Both The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) are each other’s competitor in the Security & Protection Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Brink’s Company 78 1.29 N/A -0.85 0.00 ADT Inc. 7 1.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Brink’s Company and ADT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Brink’s Company and ADT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Brink’s Company 0.00% -21.9% -1.3% ADT Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Brink’s Company are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, ADT Inc. has 0.4 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Brink’s Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Brink’s Company and ADT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Brink’s Company 0 0 0 0.00 ADT Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively ADT Inc. has a consensus target price of $10.04, with potential upside of 60.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Brink’s Company and ADT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of The Brink’s Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of ADT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Brink’s Company 1.1% -1.86% 0.53% 13.56% 5.79% 20.76% ADT Inc. -0.81% -7.12% -22.8% -21.91% -16.03% 2%

For the past year The Brink’s Company’s stock price has bigger growth than ADT Inc.

Summary

The Brink’s Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADT Inc.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services. In addition, the company offers payment services, including bill payment processing and mobile phone top-up services, and prepaid cards; and commercial security system services, such as security system design and installation services that include alarms, motion detectors, closed-circuit televisions, digital video recorders, and access control systems comprising card and biometric readers, electronic locks, and turnstiles. Further, it provides security and guarding services to protect airports, offices, warehouses, stores, and public venues. The company serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink's Company in May 2003. The Brink's Company was founded in 1838 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Canopy, ADT Always There, Protection One, Creating Customers for Life, and ASG Security names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 200 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.