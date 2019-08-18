The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Touches $421.96 High on Aug, 18; Shorts at Alithya Group – Class A Subordinate Voting SH (ALYA) Raised By 291.89%

The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached all time high today, Aug, 18 and still has $438.84 target or 4.00% above today’s $421.96 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.11 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $438.84 PT is reached, the company will be worth $204.28M more. The stock increased 3.28% or $13.41 during the last trading session, reaching $421.96. About 116,467 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M

Alithya Group Inc – Class A Subordinate Voting SH (NASDAQ:ALYA) had an increase of 291.89% in short interest. ALYA’s SI was 14,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 291.89% from 3,700 shares previously. With 23,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Alithya Group Inc – Class A Subordinate Voting SH (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s short sellers to cover ALYA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 27,640 shares traded or 45.59% up from the average. Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) has declined 7.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500.

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company has market cap of $155.77 million. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides enterprise and business architecture, business analysis and architecture, information systems architecture, and technology architecture services.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 44.61 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $275 lowest target. $335.33’s average target is -20.53% below currents $421.96 stock price. Boston Beer had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $311 target in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Guggenheim. Citigroup maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $311 target.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80M for 38.93 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.