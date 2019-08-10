The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Touches $402.96 High on Aug, 10; Jefferies Group Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 99.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc sold 143,792 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 908 shares with $52,000 value, down from 144,700 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03

The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $435.20 target or 8.00% above today’s $402.96 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.88B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $435.20 PT is reached, the company will be worth $390.16M more. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $402.96. About 238,159 shares traded or 41.15% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight”.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Alcoa Corp (Put) stake by 16,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (Call) (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 12,800 shares and now owns 13,600 shares. Wayfair Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. 1,032 shares were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y, worth $52,033 on Thursday, February 21.

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Boston Beer had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 6.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 42.6 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80M for 37.17 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.