The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Touches $392.54 High on Jul, 15; DNO ASA ORDINARY SHARES A NORWAY (DTNOF) Sellers Decreased By 78.13% Their Shorts

The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $423.94 target or 8.00% above today’s $392.54 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.58 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $423.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $366.40 million more. The stock decreased 1.08% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $392.54. About 31,113 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 47.93% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 43.27 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Numerixs Inv stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 150 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,008 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 24,200 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 130,184 shares. 21 were accumulated by Moody Bankshares Trust Division. Geode Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 126,967 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 100 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 6,252 shares. Principal Fin Gru holds 0.01% or 45,693 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.98 per share. SAM’s profit will be $21.35 million for 53.63 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.14% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Boston Beer had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. Guggenheim maintained The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $335 target. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Wednesday, February 20.

