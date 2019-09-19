The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) Reaches $348.95 After 5.00% Down Move; Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) stake by 68.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 13,602 shares as Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 6,188 shares with $505,000 value, down from 19,790 last quarter. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc now has $6.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.77. About 186,042 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com

The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.54% or $9.1 during the last trading session, reaching $348.95. About 114,758 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM); 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.22B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $331.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SAM worth $211.15M less.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) stake by 4,200 shares to 7,534 valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 18,651 shares and now owns 47,278 shares. Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $102’s average target is 20.33% above currents $84.77 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11000 target in Friday, July 26 report.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes the Sudol Group Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “2020 Women on Boards Recognizes LPL Financial for Its Board Diversity – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Intermountain Financial Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Welcomes Inland Empire Financial Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.80M for 12.84 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.16% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. 20,231 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 105,224 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Company reported 0.09% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 396,152 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 44,956 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd accumulated 371,191 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% or 83,279 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 18,737 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 7,400 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc owns 868,603 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,188 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Common Retirement Fund reported 163,995 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 36.89 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Nordstrom, Chesapeake Energy, and Boston Beer Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boston Beer’s Hard Seltzer Is Experiencing Potent Sales Growth – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Beer -3% after Jefferies downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Craft Brew Alliance Has Global Ambitions for Its Beer – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $370.67’s average target is 6.22% above currents $348.95 stock price. Boston Beer had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Underperform” on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 7 to “Outperform”.