The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Valuation Rose While Rk Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.05 Million; New Vernon Investment Management Raised Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $333,710

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $383.04. About 197,562 shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 13,696 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $189.97. About 700,732 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Credit Suisse Founder Securities, Aon, Cerberus Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Moreover, Pnc Service Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 6,514 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 17,218 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 547 shares. Asset Mgmt Gp Inc has 0.12% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 7,717 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 915 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 6,298 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 202,473 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 735 shares. 5,912 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Com owns 1,384 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 100 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,526 shares or 0.01% of the stock.