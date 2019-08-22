The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Shareholder Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Position in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) as Stock Value Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 24,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 732,011 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.76M, down from 756,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.82. About 313,520 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $441.33. About 55,593 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q Rev $190.5M; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Beer Company Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAM)

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 198,047 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $33.38 million for 40.71 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SAM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 2,672 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Tru Of Vermont reported 1,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 5,912 shares. Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 28 shares. 1,008 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1,757 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 17,404 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 150 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company owns 24,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 310 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Limited Partnership owns 2,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 369,680 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 1,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).