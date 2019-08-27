The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Market Valuation Rose While Rk Asset Management Decreased by $4.05 Million Its Holding; Capital Counsel Lifted Its Wabtec Com (WAB) Stake

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp Com (WAB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 58,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 898,351 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.23M, up from 840,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.02. About 1.15 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 13,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 31,804 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 45,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $435.01. About 164,775 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 04/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q NET REV. $190.5M, EST. $176.0M; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.71 EPS, down 15.58% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $32.80 million for 40.13 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.81% EPS growth.

