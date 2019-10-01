The Boston Beer Co A (SAM) Holder Rk Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $6.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Value Rose, Corvex Management LP Boosted Its Position

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 283,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319.86M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Co Inc A (SAM) by 57.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 18,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The institutional investor held 13,451 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 31,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in The Boston Beer Co Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $7.06 during the last trading session, reaching $371.14. About 87,829 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 3,195 shares. Mirae Asset Invs owns 3,835 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Com Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 191,496 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 63,359 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated reported 2,830 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 231,457 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Balyasny Asset Management Limited holds 468,943 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 3,846 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0.06% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Corvex Management Lp, which manages about $8.18 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 331,196 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $107.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 186,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,502 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are FANG Stocks Hot Again? – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Companies With a Compelling Price-Book Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamondback Energy President/COO Hollis resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What is the NASDAQ FANG Group and Why Does it Matter? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47M for 35.69 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 2,018 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0% or 632 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.15% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company holds 385,378 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 7,107 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 858 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.04% or 7,578 shares. Td Asset Inc reported 9,217 shares stake. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,891 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability owns 6,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 8,700 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.12% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boston Beer Inc (SAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Beer Co. Is Overbought – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Truly Hard Seltzer Is Becoming the Official Seltzer of the NHL – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2019.