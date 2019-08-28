The Boeing Company (BA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company 369 2.17 N/A 8.54 39.96 Lockheed Martin Corporation 336 1.87 N/A 20.37 17.78

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Lockheed Martin Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Boeing Company. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Boeing Company is currently more expensive than Lockheed Martin Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% -324.6% 4.2% Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 305.8% 12.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that The Boeing Company is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Lockheed Martin Corporation has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Boeing Company are 1 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Lockheed Martin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Lockheed Martin Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 4 5 2.45 Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

The Boeing Company has a 20.84% upside potential and a consensus price target of $428.64. On the other hand, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s potential upside is 1.36% and its consensus price target is $385.17. The results provided earlier shows that The Boeing Company appears more favorable than Lockheed Martin Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.8% of The Boeing Company shares and 79% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Boeing Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -5.6% -4.29% -9.45% -12% -2.81% 5.79% Lockheed Martin Corporation -1.82% 0.19% 9.14% 24.17% 13.14% 38.32%

For the past year The Boeing Company was less bullish than Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Summary

The Boeing Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.