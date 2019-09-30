The Boeing Company (BA)’s Financial Results Comparing With CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). The two are both Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company 361 10.01 561.97M 8.54 39.96 CAE Inc. 26 3.55 265.77M 0.94 28.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Boeing Company and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Boeing Company. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Boeing Company’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CAE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Boeing Company and CAE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 155,467,950.31% -324.6% 4.2% CAE Inc. 1,041,010,575.79% 14.6% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

The Boeing Company’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.78 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Boeing Company is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CAE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CAE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Boeing Company and CAE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 0 2 1 2.33 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Boeing Company’s upside potential currently stands at 10.40% and an $422.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Boeing Company and CAE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.8% and 73.3%. The Boeing Company’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of CAE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -5.6% -4.29% -9.45% -12% -2.81% 5.79% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year The Boeing Company was less bullish than CAE Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors The Boeing Company beats CAE Inc.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.