The Boeing Company (BA) Shareholder Oakbrook Investments Upped Stake; Ubs Oconnor Raised Its Ps Busin (PSB) Holding by $1.43 Billion

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Ps Busin (PSB) by 18.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The hedge fund held 54,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 billion, up from 46,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Ps Busin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 408,636 shares traded or 246.20% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Boeing Company (BA) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 23,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – ENDERS EXPECTS MORE AGGRESSIVE EFFORTS AT WTO BY BOEING THIS YR; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,075 shares to 17,699 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,150 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas invested 0.05% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Llc has 838 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 937 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 0.06% or 160 shares. Btim Corporation reported 4,234 shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 21,795 are held by Hrt Finance Ltd Llc. Boys Arnold & Inc accumulated 11,674 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings reported 0.06% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Limited invested in 9,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Utd Bank & Trust Tru owns 837 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 508 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 1,594 shares stake. Amp Investors owns 0.53% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 265,058 shares. Ameritas Investment stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 51,600 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Citigroup reported 15,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 2.95 million shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr has 4,029 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Company accumulated 1,217 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Moreover, Millennium Lc has 0.02% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Quantum Cap has 1,496 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Aviva Public Limited has 7,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 12,606 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P (Put) (SPY) by 2.36M shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $229.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden P (NYSE:CPT) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,300 shares, and cut its stake in Centuryl (NYSE:CTL).

More important recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.