The Boeing Company (BA) Reaches $334.64 After 7.00% Up Move; Atlantic American (AAME) Has 2.5 Sentiment

The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $334.64. About 1.43 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE from @MarcusReports: Boeing shakes up its defense business – again; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA'S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect 'hundreds of millions' of IoT devices; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won't hurt 737 production

Atlantic American Corp (AAME) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.83, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 2 cut down and sold holdings in Atlantic American Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 953,181 shares, down from 965,577 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atlantic American Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

It closed at $2.35 lastly. It is down 20.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AAME News: 26/03/2018 – Atlantic American 4Q Rev $48.8M; 26/03/2018 Atlantic American 4Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAME); 26/03/2018 – ATLANTIC AMERICAN QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $48.8 MLN VS $40 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Atlantic American 1Q Rev $40.5M; 11/05/2018 – ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $40.5 MLN VS $43.9 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Atlantic American 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Shufro Rose & Co Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atlantic American Corporation for 34,992 shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 22,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 458 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,893 shares.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.34 million. The firm offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability products. It has a 5.9 P/E ratio. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 37,335 shares. Moreover, Jag Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 832 shares. Papp L Roy And stated it has 3,341 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.1% or 15,493 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii accumulated 12,978 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moore Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Woodstock stated it has 3,334 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ally Fincl Incorporated has 0.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 2,074 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 68,237 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.26% stake. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rench Wealth Mgmt invested in 14,889 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $188.31 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 38.37 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of stock. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.71 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

