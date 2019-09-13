The Boeing Company (BA) Market Value Declined While Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Wright Investors Service Has Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $373,728 as Market Value Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 14,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 12,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $218.09. About 970,040 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (BA) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,151 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.80M, down from 48,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $379.99. About 1.55 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Yahoo News” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 15,435 shares to 86,075 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) by 14,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 70,215 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Company reported 16,531 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd invested in 0.31% or 19,283 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.37% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56,492 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,565 are owned by Spinnaker. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington-based First Washington Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Chilton Investment Co Limited invested in 164,684 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.14% stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc owns 11,776 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jennison Assocs Ltd Llc invested in 1.13 million shares. Benedict Finance invested in 6,043 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 2.48 million shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 139,854 shares. Rockland Co has invested 1.71% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 25.13 million were accumulated by State Street. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0.65% or 5.42 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc has 889 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. S R Schill accumulated 0.46% or 3,625 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt owns 1,804 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Laffer Invests invested in 2,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 71,573 shares.