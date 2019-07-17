The Boeing Company (BA) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Contrasting side by side

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Boeing Company 373 2.05 N/A 17.48 19.78 Ducommun Incorporated 43 0.77 N/A 1.19 42.95

Table 1 demonstrates The Boeing Company and Ducommun Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ducommun Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Boeing Company. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Boeing Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Ducommun Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of The Boeing Company and Ducommun Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Boeing Company 0.00% 0% 8.7% Ducommun Incorporated 0.00% 5.4% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

The Boeing Company is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Ducommun Incorporated has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Boeing Company is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Ducommun Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ducommun Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The Boeing Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Boeing Company and Ducommun Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Boeing Company 2 3 5 2.50 Ducommun Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of The Boeing Company is $431.38, with potential upside of 17.49%. Competitively Ducommun Incorporated has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 9.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Boeing Company seems more appealing than Ducommun Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.6% of The Boeing Company shares and 82.4% of Ducommun Incorporated shares. About 0.1% of The Boeing Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of Ducommun Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18% Ducommun Incorporated 3.43% 19.36% 24.83% 20.86% 54.95% 40.36%

For the past year The Boeing Company was less bullish than Ducommun Incorporated.

Summary

The Boeing Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors Ducommun Incorporated.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and test. The SS segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as non-aerospace applications for the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.