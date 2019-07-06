The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|36
|8.16
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|4
|6.07
|N/A
|0.04
|72.75
Demonstrates The Blackstone Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Blackstone Group L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Blackstone Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Blackstone Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$45.5 is The Blackstone Group L.P.’s average target price while its potential downside is -3.62%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|1.6%
|2.83%
|-38.22%
|0%
|0%
|-51.49%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
