The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 36 8.16 N/A 2.42 16.35 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 6.07 N/A 0.04 72.75

Demonstrates The Blackstone Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Blackstone Group L.P. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Blackstone Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Blackstone Group L.P. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is The Blackstone Group L.P.’s average target price while its potential downside is -3.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.