The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 36 8.05 N/A 2.42 16.35 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 37.42 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Blackstone Group L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Blackstone Group L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Blackstone Group L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group L.P.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential downside is -2.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.