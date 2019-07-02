The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Both The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|36
|8.05
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|37.42
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Blackstone Group L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of The Blackstone Group L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Blackstone Group L.P. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group L.P.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential downside is -2.32%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 52.7% of The Blackstone Group L.P. shares and 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. shares. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has stronger performance than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
