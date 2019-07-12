The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 37 7.95 N/A 2.42 16.35 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.35 N/A 0.27 33.39

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. The Blackstone Group L.P. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group L.P. has a consensus price target of $47.5, and a 3.10% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group L.P. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.7% and 13.32%. The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.