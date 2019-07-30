The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) Share Price Rose While Davis Selected Advisers Has Decreased by $569,840 Its Stake; Shellback Capital LP Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 16,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, down from 588,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 3.48 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – Blackstone Raises Bet on Warehouses With Growth of E-Commerce; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 13/03/2018 – Blackstone to Make Strategic Minority Investment in Rockpoint; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Funds Starwood, Blackstone mull buying NH Hotels stake from HNA – El Confidencial; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES- IN SOME CONDITIONS, BRE LANDMARK PARENT REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $336 MLN UPON TERMINATION OF BLACKSTONE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – CHINA SOV. WEALTH FUND IS SAID TO SELL STAKE IN BLACKSTONE: FT; 12/03/2018 – Blackstone REIT Triples Industrial Space With $1.8 Billion Deal; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 10/05/2018 – Blackstone Promotes New Energy Fund as Oil Prices Rise; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone to Check Out of Hilton Investment–Update

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 26,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.54% or $9.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.53. About 7.78M shares traded or 256.02% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 45,177 shares to 238,398 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $706.84 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

