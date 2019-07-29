The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparing side by side

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group L.P. 38 8.53 N/A 2.42 16.35 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group L.P. and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group L.P. 0.00% 24.6% 5.5% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group L.P. and Futu Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 2 2.67 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group L.P. has a -5.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group L.P. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 1% respectively. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group L.P. 1.25% 11.37% 17.2% 16.45% 26.94% 32.77% Futu Holdings Limited -7.66% -21.46% 0% 0% 0% -16.64%

For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has 32.77% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance.

Summary

The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Futu Holdings Limited.