The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparing side by side

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|38
|8.53
|N/A
|2.42
|16.35
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group L.P. and Futu Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0.00%
|24.6%
|5.5%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Blackstone Group L.P. and Futu Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group L.P. has a -5.26% downside potential and a consensus price target of $46.67.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Blackstone Group L.P. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 52.7% and 1% respectively. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group L.P.
|1.25%
|11.37%
|17.2%
|16.45%
|26.94%
|32.77%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-7.66%
|-21.46%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-16.64%
For the past year The Blackstone Group L.P. has 32.77% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -16.64% weaker performance.
Summary
The Blackstone Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Futu Holdings Limited.
