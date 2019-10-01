The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.54 661.03M 1.79 26.86 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Blackstone Group Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$51.75 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. had bullish trend while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 10 of the 10 factors.