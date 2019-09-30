The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.54 661.03M 1.79 26.86 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 -1.69 106.78M 1.63 14.61

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,315,744,426.75% 22.9% 5.2% The Carlyle Group L.P. 445,102,125.89% 30.1% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Blackstone Group Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s 67.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

$51.75 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.96%. Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average price target is $25, while its potential downside is -2.19%. Based on the results delivered earlier, The Blackstone Group Inc. is looking more favorable than The Carlyle Group L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 14 of the 14 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.