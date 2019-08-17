The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|40
|9.78
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|16.01
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3.75% at a $49 average price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
