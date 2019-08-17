The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 9.78 N/A 1.79 26.86 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.01 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential is 3.75% at a $49 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.