The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|43
|10.95
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.08
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s downside potential is -2.16% at a $51.75 consensus target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.