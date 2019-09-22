The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.95 N/A 1.79 26.86 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.08 N/A 0.38 43.37

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s downside potential is -2.16% at a $51.75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.63% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 on 8 of the 10 factors.