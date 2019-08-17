The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Both The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 9.78 N/A 1.79 26.86 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.52 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $49, with potential upside of 3.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.