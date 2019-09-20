The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 10.95 N/A 1.79 26.86 Lazard Ltd 36 1.48 N/A 3.09 12.54

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lazard Ltd has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Blackstone Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard Ltd, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Lazard Ltd has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$51.75 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -2.17%. Lazard Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $45 average target price and a 25.35% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lazard Ltd looks more robust than The Blackstone Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 68.4% respectively. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.