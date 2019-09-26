The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|43
|10.94
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|2
|2
|2.50
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $51.75, while its potential downside is -2.06%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 19.79% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
|-1.23%
|0.1%
|0.19%
|2.46%
|5.57%
|4.93%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.
