The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.94 N/A 1.79 26.86 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $51.75, while its potential downside is -2.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 19.79% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.