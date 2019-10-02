The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 50 1.46 661.03M 1.79 26.86 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 1.70 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 1,316,268,418.96% 22.9% 5.2% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

The Blackstone Group Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Garrison Capital Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Garrison Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 14.44% and an $53.4 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. shares. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.