The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Both The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.95 N/A 1.79 26.86 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 5.17 N/A 2.04 2.81

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -2.16% for The Blackstone Group Inc. with average target price of $51.75. On the other hand, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s potential upside is 10.36% and its average target price is $6.5. The results provided earlier shows that FS KKR Capital Corp. appears more favorable than The Blackstone Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 29.87% respectively. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors FS KKR Capital Corp.