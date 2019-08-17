The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 9.78 N/A 1.79 26.86 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.75% for The Blackstone Group Inc. with consensus price target of $49.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 29.29% respectively. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.