The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|40
|9.78
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 3.75% for The Blackstone Group Inc. with consensus price target of $49.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 29.29% respectively. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
