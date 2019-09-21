The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Contrasting side by side

Since The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.96 N/A 1.79 26.86 The India Fund Inc. 21 65.02 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights The Blackstone Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and The India Fund Inc. (NYSE:IFN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% The India Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 The India Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.16% and an $51.75 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and The India Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 31.55%. 0.1% are The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% The India Fund Inc. -1.25% -4.64% -2.56% 1.23% -12.79% 1.43%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The India Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats The India Fund Inc.