The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.36
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.87
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 2.58% upside potential and an average target price of $51.67.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
