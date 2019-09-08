The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.36 N/A 1.79 26.86 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.87 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 2.58% upside potential and an average target price of $51.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.