The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 43 10.89 N/A 1.79 26.86 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.40 N/A 6.52 15.04

In table 1 we can see The Blackstone Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northern Trust Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Blackstone Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Blackstone Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Blackstone Group Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Northern Trust Corporation’s 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s downside potential is -1.48% at a $51.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Northern Trust Corporation’s consensus price target is $103.67, while its potential upside is 9.13%. The data provided earlier shows that Northern Trust Corporation appears more favorable than The Blackstone Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 81.2% respectively. About 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Northern Trust Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Northern Trust Corporation.