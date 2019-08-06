The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Contrasting side by side

Both The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 39 9.28 N/A 1.79 26.86 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.81 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 demonstrates The Blackstone Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Focus Financial Partners Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Blackstone Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The Blackstone Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $46.67, and a 4.81% upside potential. Meanwhile, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s consensus target price is $43.17, while its potential upside is 69.83%. Based on the results shown earlier, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than The Blackstone Group Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Blackstone Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 90.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.