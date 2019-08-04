The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 39 9.68 N/A 1.79 26.86 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.67 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.