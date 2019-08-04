The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|39
|9.68
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.22
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$46.67 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.11%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares and 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.