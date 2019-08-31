The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|41
|10.33
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$51.67 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.84%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
