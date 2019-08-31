The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) Comparing side by side

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.33 N/A 1.79 26.86 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.24 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given The Blackstone Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$51.67 is The Blackstone Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 3.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.96% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.