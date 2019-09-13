The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:VCF) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 42 11.15 N/A 1.79 26.86 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 15 16.51 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc. has a -3.92% downside potential and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Blackstone Group Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 8.92% respectively. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.