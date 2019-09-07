The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:GLV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group Inc. 41 10.36 N/A 1.79 26.86 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.20 N/A 0.17 61.21

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Blackstone Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. The Blackstone Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Blackstone Group Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.58% and an $51.67 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -1.84% -5.4% -4.21% -1.37% -15.04% 6.61%

For the past year The Blackstone Group Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors The Blackstone Group Inc. beats Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.