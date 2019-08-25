The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Touches $26.02 Low on Aug, 25; Franklin Street Advisors Increased Its Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Position

The stock of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $24.98 target or 4.00% below today’s $26.02 share price. This indicates more downside for the $175.48 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $24.98 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.02 million less. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 8,157 shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BPRN News: 26/04/2018 – Bank of Princeton 1Q EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 DJ Bank of Princeton, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPRN); 09/05/2018 – Systematic Financial Buys 1.7% Position in Bank of Princeton

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) stake by 35.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 11,690 shares as Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 44,945 shares with $9.04M value, up from 33,255 last quarter. Martin Marietta Materials Inc now has $15.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $252.33. About 505,584 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses

Analysts await The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. BPRN’s profit will be $4.11M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Princeton for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.79% EPS growth.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $175.48 million. The firm accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 17.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

