The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) EPS Estimated At $1.84; Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Sentiment Is 1.05

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 161 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 153 sold and trimmed holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 56.77 million shares, down from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Old Dominion Freight Line Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 138 Increased: 114 New Position: 47.

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. T_BNS’s profit would be $2.21 billion giving it 9.43 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 8.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.37. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $82 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 14.75% above currents $69.37 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $82 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. Desjardins Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. IBC maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. IBC has “Hold” rating and $81 target.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $83.13 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.44 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company has market cap of $13.66 billion. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. It has a 21.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

The stock increased 1.35% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.77. About 793,166 shares traded or 48.65% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 14/05/2018 – Invitation to Odfjell SE Capital Markets Day 2018; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO