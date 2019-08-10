The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Comparison side by side

Both The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) compete on a level playing field in the Money Center Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia 54 0.00 N/A 5.11 10.44 Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.44 N/A 2.05 10.10

Demonstrates The Bank of Nova Scotia and Unity Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Unity Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of Nova Scotia. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Unity Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.4% 0.8% Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta means The Bank of Nova Scotia’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Unity Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Unity Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.02% are The Bank of Nova Scotia’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Unity Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04% Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24%

For the past year The Bank of Nova Scotia had bullish trend while Unity Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.