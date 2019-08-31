The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia 54 0.00 N/A 5.11 10.44 Simmons First National Corporation 25 3.45 N/A 2.28 11.27

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Simmons First National Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Bank of Nova Scotia. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.4% 0.8% Simmons First National Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.18 beta means The Bank of Nova Scotia’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Simmons First National Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and Simmons First National Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 0 2 3.00 Simmons First National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s upside potential currently stands at 43.77% and an $76.5 average price target. Simmons First National Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 25.00% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that The Bank of Nova Scotia appears more favorable than Simmons First National Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares and 64.9% of Simmons First National Corporation shares. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Simmons First National Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of Nova Scotia -0.17% -0.78% -2.52% -5.79% -9.37% 7.04% Simmons First National Corporation 0.31% 9.48% 2.47% 3.33% -14.02% 6.71%

For the past year The Bank of Nova Scotia has stronger performance than Simmons First National Corporation

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats on 7 of the 10 factors Simmons First National Corporation.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. The company provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending. It also offers personal and corporate trust services; investment management; insurance agency services providing life, auto, home, business, and commercial insurance coverage; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.