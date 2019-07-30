The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia 54 0.00 N/A 4.97 10.64 Opus Bank 21 3.63 N/A 1.25 16.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of The Bank of Nova Scotia and Opus Bank. Opus Bank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Bank of Nova Scotia. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 0.00% 13.6% 0.8% Opus Bank 0.00% 3.7% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Bank of Nova Scotia is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.17 beta. Opus Bank on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Bank of Nova Scotia and Opus Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.5% and 97.7%. About 0.02% of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Opus Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Bank of Nova Scotia -1.51% -1.76% -5.99% -1.25% -15.79% 6.12% Opus Bank -3.18% -0.47% -3.72% 1.5% -26.35% 7.15%

For the past year The Bank of Nova Scotia was less bullish than Opus Bank.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Opus Bank.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.