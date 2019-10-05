The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
65.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.68% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The Bank of Nova Scotia has 0.02% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.51% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|2,219,776,187.86%
|13.40%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|11.92%
|1.18%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|1.21B
|55
|10.44
|Industry Average
|3.65B
|13.45B
|14.06
The Bank of Nova Scotia has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.70
|2.00
|2.48
With consensus target price of $71.67, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a potential upside of 28.39%. The rivals have a potential upside of 42.88%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that The Bank of Nova Scotia’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Bank of Nova Scotia and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The Bank of Nova Scotia
|-0.17%
|-0.78%
|-2.52%
|-5.79%
|-9.37%
|7.04%
|Industry Average
|1.72%
|3.31%
|5.06%
|8.56%
|16.38%
|17.37%
For the past year The Bank of Nova Scotia has weaker performance than The Bank of Nova Scotia’s competitors.
Risk & Volatility
The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
The Bank of Nova Scotia does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The Bank of Nova Scotia’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors The Bank of Nova Scotia.
