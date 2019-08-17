The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analysts See $1.84 EPS; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. T_BNS’s profit would be $2.22 billion giving it 9.20 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 8.24% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $67.72. About 1.73M shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES ON SALES PRACTICES: CEO; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Scotiabank Uruguay’s IDR at ‘BBB+ and Upgrades VR to ‘bb’; Outlook Stable

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $82 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 17.54% above currents $67.72 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. IBC maintained the shares of BNS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $81.84 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.11 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

