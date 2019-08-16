The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Analysts See $1.36 EPS; Continental Materials Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BNS’s profit would be $1.66B giving it 9.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.61. About 603,977 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WOULD MULL MORE TAKEOVERS IF IT’S RIGHT OPPORTUNITY

Continental Materials Corp (CUO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 4 sold and reduced their positions in Continental Materials Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 275,477 shares, down from 278,173 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Continental Materials Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $61.63 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products; and construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $26.97 million. It operates in two groups, HVAC Industry Group and Construction Products Industry Group. It has a 4 P/E ratio. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers.

The stock increased 2.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 2,693 shares traded or 222.51% up from the average. Continental Materials Corporation (CUO) has declined 20.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CUO News: 29/03/2018 – Continental Materials Corporation Reports Audited 2017 Results; 15/05/2018 – Continental Materials 1Q Loss/Shr $3.65; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Materials Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUO); 29/03/2018 Continental Materials 4Q EPS 22c

